Govt extends last date to link voter ID, Aadhaar card to March 31, 2024

The Centre has extended the last date to link voter ID and Aadhaar card from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Linking both of them is, however, not mandatory. A gazette notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated that applications for including names in the electoral roll shall not be denied. It further said that entries will not be deleted from the electoral roll if a voter fails to show an Aadhaar number.

(More details to be added)