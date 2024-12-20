Govt increases copra msp by up to Rs 422, sets price at Rs 12,100 per quintal for 2025 season

The government has raised the minimum support price (MSP) for copra by up to Rs 422, setting the new price at Rs 12,100 per quintal for the 2025 season. This increase comes with a financial outlay of Rs 855 crore.

The decision, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes an increase of Rs 422 for “milling copra,” bringing the price to Rs 11,582 per quintal, while the MSP for “ball copra” has been raised by Rs 100 to Rs 12,100 per quintal for the 2025 season, as confirmed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The MSP, based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), applies to the fair and average quality of both milling and ball copra varieties. The total financial impact of the decision is estimated at Rs 855 crore.

The MSP has been set at 50 percent above the cost of production, and the procurement will be handled by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Karnataka is the largest producer of copra, accounting for 32.7 percent of the country’s total production, followed by Tamil Nadu (25.7 percent), Kerala (25.4 percent), and Andhra Pradesh (7.7 percent).

The government stated that the increased MSP will provide better returns for coconut farmers and encourage them to boost production to meet rising domestic and international demand for coconut-based products. The copra season in India typically runs from January to April.

