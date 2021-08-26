Govt notifies new Drone Rules, 2021

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), on Thursday, notified the rules for the drone industry. The ministry, under whose ambit the regulation falls, came out with the rules after incorporating final changes to them.

The new Drone Rules 2021, announced in July this year, will replace the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Rules 2021.

The relaxation in rules specifies no security clearance requirement before any registration or licence issuance for operating the drones. Meanwhile, the fees for authorisations to operate drones has been cut to nominal levels, the new rules stipulate.

Drone corridors will also be developed to facilitate cargo deliveries. The coverage of drones under the new rules has been increased from 300 kg to 500 kg to include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis.

Under the new rules, several approvals are abolished. These comprise unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorisation, drone port authorisation, and import permission for drone components.

The maximum penalty under the new Drone Rules, 2021, has been slashed to Rs 1 lakh, however, this shall not apply to penalties with respect to violation of other laws.