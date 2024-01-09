Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Gujarat is aiming to become a $500 billion economy by 2026-27, chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

"In last 20 years, Gujarat witnessed 16-fold increase in GSDP from USD 17.7 billion to USD 282 billion, accounting for 33 per cent of India's total merchandise exports last year," Patel said.

The summit, dubbed as the biggest ever gathering at the biennial event, will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the summit.

Foreign conglomerates are taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit include Microsoft, Nasdaq, Google, Suzuki and others, news agency Reuters reported. Asia's two richest people and noted industrialists, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, along with chairman of salt-to-aviation conglomerate Tata Group, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, will be among the scores of top Indian executives in attendance.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's Summit. The tenth edition of the summit is being held in Gandhinagar and its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This edition will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, PM Modi aims to assure investors about his business-friendly policies and enhance India's reputation as an investment destination, a move that would widely resonate with the new-age electorate.