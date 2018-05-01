Here are Delhi govt guidelines for 'cashless treatment' of road mishap, acid attack victims in private hospitals

While mishaps can be prevented from turning fatal with prompt response, sometimes legalities or the cost involved keep the victims from getting the medical attention they need right away. Keeping this in mind, the Delhi government had issued certain guidelines for private hospitals and nursing homes registered in Delhi for cashless treatment of medico-legal patients that come to them.

The guidelines cover cashless treatment of medico-legal victims of road accidents, acid attacks and thermal burn injuries that have happened within the national capital territory of Delhi. These rules also include the procedure for seeking reimbursement of cost of treatment through Delhi Arogya Kosh which has been set up for free treatment of such medico-legal victims.

The guidelines deem all victims of medico-legal victims of road accidents, acid attacks, and thermal burn injuries cases in Delhi eligible for free medical treatment, irrespective of their income or domicile status. The keeper of the hospital/nursing home has been assigned the responsibility to ensure that no medico-legal victim goes with medical treatment. Medico-legal victims are eligible to get all the facilities that indoor patients receive under the lowest income category.

All private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital are bound to implement these guidelines, unless they have acquired prior approval of Delhi Arogya Kosh for exemption on grounds of unavailability of doctors in the night.

After administering first aid and required treatment to ensure that the patient is out of danger, the treating doctor has to inform the local police station, record the Daily Dairy Number on the case sheet, and prepare the medico-legal document. Within six hours of arrival of the victim, the keeper of the hospital/nursing home has to inform the Delhi Arogya Kendra about the details of the victim and the mishap via e-mail or text message.

If the victim has to be transferred to a higher medical facility on account of unavailability of doctors or medical equipment, the decision has to be taken within 24 hours of the arrival of the victim. The transfer will have to be done in the hospital's own ambulance, ambulance service mentioned by the keeper earlier, or CATS ambulance service of Delhi government. The Delhi Arogya Kosh has to be informed within 24 hours of the transfer.

For reimbursement, registered private hospital/nursing home has to enter into an agreement with the Delhi Arogya Kendra. The settlement is done on prospective basis after the agreement is made and executed by both parties.