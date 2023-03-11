K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter questioned in Delhi liquor policy case: Top points

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha, is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case in which Manish Sisodia has also been arrested. She arrived at around 11.18 am at ED’s office to appear for questioning.

Ahead of her questioning, Delhi police put up barricades outside the residence of Telangana’s Chief Minister as Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) workers and supporters also gathered outside his home in Delhi to demonstrate a show of strength.

Delhi | BRS workers and supporters gather outside the residence of Telangana CM and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.



The CM's daughter and party MLC K Kavitha is scheduled to appear before ED today in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

K Kavitha was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in December of last year regarding her alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

K Kavitha was called in by the ED for interrogation on March 9, but she requested that the investigation be put off until March 11 because she would be participating in a hunger strike in the capital that day. In her protest, Kavitha urged Parliament to enact the Women's Reservation Bill swiftly.

K Kavitha will be questioned in relation to a money laundering case involving suspected anomalies in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's now-scrapped Delhi excise scheme.

Telangana cabinet ministers have now reached K Kavitha's house, KT Rama Rao arrived last night. Sabitha Indra Reddy, the minister of education, Satyavathi Rathod, women, child welfare and tribal affairs minister, V Srinivas Goud, the minister of tourism and excise, Zahirabad MP BB Patil, and Rajya Sabha Mp K Keshava Rao had all arrived at her home.

KCR, the head of BRS, responded to the ED summons by saying, "Let BJP do what they want, we won't back down." KCR said that the BJP has been trying to stir up trouble in Telangana as well as for opposition party leaders through raids, searches, and ED/IT summonses while speaking at a closed-door meeting at Telangana Bhavan. He also urged the members and leaders of his party to get ready for the state elections that would soon take place.

K Kavitha was identified in the chargesheet by the ED, who accused her of owning a 65 per cent share in the alcoholic beverage company Indospirits. Arun Ramachandra Pillai, a businessman from Hyderabad who the ED has already detained, claimed that K Kavitha and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) struck a deal in which Rs 100 crore in kickbacks were exchanged. As a result, K Kavitha was able to purchase shares of Indospirits and gain entry to the Delhi liquor market.

India Today’s ED sources said there is enough evidence to prove that K Kavitha was a part of the scam. At least three suspects have taken K Kavitha's name in their claims that she is involved in the case.

In the remand report prepared by the ED, it was mentioned that businessman Vijay Nair who is also AAP communications in-charge, has already been detained in connection with the case and accepted Rs 100 crore in kickbacks from the group called "South Group" on behalf of AAP leaders. K Kavitha has been identified as one of the "South Group" members, according to the reports.

"If ED may arrest Kavitha tomorrow, let them. What else can they do? We will stand strong, stay on ground and work towards our goal, which is to defeat BJP," said Telangana minister and Kavitha's brother KT Rama Rao as he reached Delhi on Friday by a special flight ahead of her questioning.

Sharing her take, K Kavitha said the ED summon is “nothing but a diversionary tactic by the BJP”. “I have done nothing wrong. I have no connection with the (Delhi liquor policy) case or any allegations they are putting on me. BJP's real target is my father," she told India Today.

During the Delhi court hearing in Sisodia's case yesterday, his attorney criticised the ED for viewing arrest as a right without following the proper legal procedures. "It has become a fashion these days that the agencies take arrests as a right. It's time for the courts to come down heavily on this sense of entitlement," said Dayan Krishna Sisodia's lawyer.

