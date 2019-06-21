Now, Aadhaar number is sufficient to get GST registration done

Traders can now use their Aadhaar numbers for registration with the GST Network and obtain GST registration number. In its 35th meeting on Friday, the GST Council approved the changes in GST law to this end for the sake of improving ease of business.

In the earlier system, people had to submit proof of identity, proof of address and several other documents. The applicant can now go online and can register on the GSTN portal obtain the GST registration number using his Aadhaar number and OTP authentication, Revenue Secretary AB Pandey said.

It was the first GST Council meeting chaired by the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Along with authorising Aadhaar as a valid proof for GSTN portal, the all-powerful council also approved several changes in the GST law to enforce its earlier decisions that were applied in the form of notification.

The GST Council also agreed to extend the deadline for filing annual returns in forms GSTR-9/9C and GSTR-9A by two months to August 30, 2019. "We had received several representations from trades and businesses that they need some more time because this is the first time they will be filing the (annual) returns. So, considering their difficulties, the GST Council has extended the date by two more months. Now the annual returns will be filed by August 30, 2019," Pandey said.

The GST Council also decided to introduce a new return system with a single return form for every month and phase out the Form GSTR-3B. The new single GST return form will be implemented for all by January 1, 2020. The GST Council also gave its in-principle approval to develop an e-invoicing portal to upload invoices and e-way bills under the GST system.

