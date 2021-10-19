PM to interact with CEOs of global oil and gas sector on Oct 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs and experts of the global oil and gas sector at 6 PM via video conferencing on October 20. This is the sixth annual interaction and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, deliberating upon key issues and investment in the sector.

The theme is promotion of clean growth and sustainability. The session will focus on encouraging exploration and production in hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence and gas-based economy.

It will also focus on emission reduction through clean and energy efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation.

CEOs and experts from leading multinational corporations and top international organisations will take part in the discussion.