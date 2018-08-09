RS Sharma reappointed as TRAI chief till 2020

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has reappointed RS Sharma as the chief of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). He will now head the telecom watchdog till September 30, 2020, the date he turns 65. Sharma was originally appointed as the TRAI chief back in July 2015 for a tenure of three years, which he completed today.

Sharma, a 1978 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, is known for the Aadhaar rollout during his time as the director general and mission director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). He has been known to defend Aadhaar time and time again, even while assuming the office of TRAI chief, against the alleged security flaws in the biometric identification system.

His confidence in Aadhaar made headlines recently after Sharma posted his 12-digit Aadhaar number on his Twitter handle, accompanied by an open challenge to prove to him that his Aadhaar number can be used to harm him. While some details about the TRAI chief did make their way to the Twitter, allegedly extracted using his Aadhaar number, Sharma dismissed these saying that no actual harm was done.

Edited by Vivek Punj