Semicon India 2022 to attract semiconductor leaders from across the world: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

To position India as a leader in electronics manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) is organising Semicon India 2022 Conference from April 29 - May 1, 2022 in Bengaluru. Themed around 'Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a "Semiconductor Nation", the conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Industry leaders such as Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO Micron, Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan, Vinod Dham, founder, Indo-US venture partners, and many others are expected to attend the conference. The ministry is also expected to sign several MoUs during the three-day conference, forging partnerships & alliances in the semiconductor space.

Minister of State, MEITY, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the PM's vision is to make India a significant player in the global semiconductor value chain. First time in the last 75 years, rapid decisive strides have been made in this space, he added. "Semicon India 2022 conference will attract the best minds from across the world from the semiconductor industry, research & academia and will act as a big step in fulfilling PM's vision of making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and the Semiconductor industry," he said in a statement.

This conference will serve as the first entry in the series of roadshows that the MEITY will be organising. Global experts from industry and academia involved in semiconductor design and manufacturing and key representatives from government are proposed to participate in the event, the ministry's statement said.

India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has been set up as an Independent Business Division within Digital India Corporation having administrative and financial autonomy to formulate and drive India's long-term strategies for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing facilities and semiconductor design ecosystem. Envisioned to be led by global experts in the Semiconductor and Display industry, ISM will serve as the nodal agency for efficient, coherent and smooth implementation of the schemes.

