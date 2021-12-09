West Bengal to give preference to those who know Bengali for govt jobs

In a strong push for ensuing government jobs for domicile residents, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that candidates who know Bengali would be preferred over those who don't when applying for state government jobs.

Addressing an administrative meeting in the Malda district on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee said those residing in West Bengal must get priority for such jobs ."I am saying this for all states. For jobs being created in Bengal, residents of Bengal should get the preference. You must know the Bangla language and be a resident of Bengal," the Chief Minister said, reported India Today.

"The same may apply for those residing in Bihar or UP or else people there will hold the local government accountable. For all states, domicile residents must get the jobs being created there," Banerjee added.

Banerjee's announcement comes in light of the growing demand for ensuring government jobs for the domicile population in West Bengal. Organisations such as Bangla Pokkho have been petitioning the government to announce a reservation.

The West Bengal Chief Minister noted that when non-domicile candidates get recruited for such jobs who do not know the local language, people suffer.

"When a candidate is recruited in a good position and he does not know the local language local population suffers. When they go with their grievance local officers do not understand. They can neither read their letters nor answer them. So, learning the local language is a must. or else how will they solve people's problems," Mamata Banerjee asked.

Banerjee has directed West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to ensure a protocol to address the language barrier while recruiting manpower. "Without knowing the regional language, one cannot work in the district and block level," the Chief Minister further added.

Also Read: Gautam Adani meets Mamata, tweets about 'tremendous potential' of West Bengal

Also Read: Income Tax dept conducts raid in Delhi, West Bengal in separate operations