Gautam Adani meets Mamata, tweets about 'tremendous potential' of West Bengal

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group on Thursday met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

One of Asia's richest men after Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani, Adani tweeted "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial,Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022."

According to reports, the meeting continued for one-and-half hours.

BGBS, business summit organised by West Bengal government annually to attract investment, is attended by top industrialists of the country and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest in the coming BGBS. Mamata Banerjee personally invited him to do the honours when she called on him while visiting Delhi last month.