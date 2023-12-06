10 of 12 BJP MPs who won state elections resign from Lok Sabha; Baba Balaknath yet to quit

Ten out of the 12 BJP MPs who won the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have resigned from their Lok Sabha seats, India Today reported on Wednesday. Among the MPs who submitted their resignation included Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh, and Uday Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh.

From Rajasthan, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena, and Diya Kumari resigned from the Parliament. Baba Balaknath from Rajasthan and Renuka Singh from Chhattisgarh are yet to submit their resignation. Balaknath and Renuka Singh are among the probable candidates for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively. From Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao and Gomti Sai have resigned as MPs.

BJP chief JP Nadda led the delegation of the MPs to meet the Speaker to submit their resignation.

After resigning from his MP post, BJP's Prahlad Patel said, “After meeting BJP president JP Nadda, I have resigned as Lok Sabha MP. Soon, I will also resign from the Cabinet." Patel, who was MP from the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency, has been elected from the Narsingpur assembly constituency.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP fielded several sitting Lok Sabha MPs. Some of them were also ministers in the Modi cabinet like Narendra Tomar and Prahlad Patel.

The BJP wrested Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan from the Congress, and retained Madhya Pradesh with an absolute majority. However, the grand old party bagged Telangana after dealing a lethal blow to K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

While Congress has picked Revanth Reddy as its chief minister for Telangana, the BJP is yet to finalise the names for three states. Reports suggest that the BJP is looking beyond Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh.