‘5 guarantees will become law in two hours’: Rahul Gandhi pledges swift work in Karnataka after new govt takes oath

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a strong declaration on Saturday, ensuring that the five key 'guarantees' pledged by the party before the elections in Karnataka would be promptly implemented within hours of the first Cabinet meeting. In addition, he credited the people of Karnataka for triumphing over the BJP's "hatred and corruption" in the Assembly elections.

Gandhi emphasised the party's commitment to delivering on its promises, stating, "We do not make false assurances. We follow through with our words."

“The first cabinet meeting of the new government will take place in one to two hours. In that meeting, all the five 'guarantees' will become a law," he further added.

These guarantees encompass various welfare measures, including 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), free distribution of 10 kg of rice to every member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) household (Anna Bhagya), a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for unemployed graduate youth, and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders between the ages of 18 and 25 for a duration of two years (YuvaNidhi), as well as free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

Political analysts observed that the party's 'guarantees' struck a chord with the electorate, particularly women, and played a pivotal role in the Congress' resounding victory in the Assembly polls. Gandhi attributed the Congress' success to its adherence to truth and its unwavering support from the underprivileged. He criticised the BJP for relying on money, power, and the police. He proclaimed, "The people, however, defeated the BJP, their corruption, and their hatred in the election. As we had proclaimed during our Padayatra, love triumphed, and hatred was vanquished."

Expressing gratitude to the people of Karnataka for their wholehearted support, Gandhi acknowledged the hardships they endured over the past five years.

He highlighted the Congress' dedication to the welfare of the poor, marginalised sections, backward communities, Dalits, and tribals as the driving force behind their victory. Amidst various analyses and theories presented by the media, Gandhi emphasised that the election results reflected the Congress' commitment to these sections of society.

In the recently held May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress succeeded in ousting the BJP from power by securing 135 seats out of the 224-member Assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, obtained 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, managed to secure only 19 seats.