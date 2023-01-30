'5 months, 12 states, 2 union territories': Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude in Srinagar today

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, that traversed through 12 states and two union territories, will officially conclude in Srinagar today with a ceremony at the party headquarters and a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium.

The national party invited 21 key non-NDA parties to join the culmination of the yatra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had extended invitations to the presidents of parties including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, National Conference (NC), Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party.

He had also sent out invitations to Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular).

While some party leaders have expressed their inability to be present at the rally, some are expected to send their representatives.

Parties likely to attend

At the closing ceremony of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, parties such as NC, PDP, CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena and DMK are likely to have a presence at the rally, PTI reported. However, there is uncertainty over participation from parties such as SP, BSP and TMC.

A permanent Bharat Jodo Yatra memorial will also be inaugurated in Congress’ J-K office today. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and CWC members, MPs and other top leaders will be present at the event.

The conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra also coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

"Bapu taught the whole country to live with love, equality of all religions and to fight for the truth. Millions of salutes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day," Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to mark the end of the foot march that began on September 7. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala were also present.

