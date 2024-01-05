AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha; re-nominates jailed Sanjay Singh for 2nd term

Swati Maliwal, the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to serve in the Rajya Sabha. Maliwal has been at the forefront of women's rights activism in India. She assumed office as the DCW chairperson on July 29, 2015, and has since been a vocal advocate for issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment, and women's safety in Delhi.

Alongside Maliwal, the AAP has also re-nominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term in the Upper House. Singh is currently incarcerated in connection with an alleged liquor scam. The decisions were part of the AAP's efforts to finalise its nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Before her tenure with the DCW, Maliwal served as an advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances and was a core member of the India Against Corruption movement. Her commitment to social causes is evident in her involvement in campaigns for stronger laws against violence towards women and the promotion of gender equality.

Maliwal's political career began with her first term as DCW Chairperson in July 2015, representing the AAP. Her tenure was extended for another three years in July 2018, making her the youngest person to hold this position. In April 2018, she undertook a 10-day hunger strike to demand stricter penalties for child rapists and improved police accountability.

The AAP's decision to nominate Maliwal for the Rajya Sabha comes as the party seeks to fill the seats of three members whose terms are concluding. The Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi are scheduled for January 19, 2024, with the AAP holding a majority in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which increases their chances of securing the seats.

As Sushil Kumar Gupta's term as a Rajya Sabha member is set to conclude this month, he has expressed his intention to step down to focus entirely on electoral politics in Haryana. This decision opens the way for the nomination of Swati Maliwal as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha, PTI quoted a source as saying.

"Sushil Kumar Gupta has conveyed his aspiration to actively engage in the vibrant electoral landscape of Haryana, and we respect his decision to pursue this path," a senior AAP leader said.

Sanjay Singh, currently incarcerated in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, has received permission from a Delhi court to sign his Rajya Sabha re-nomination papers from jail. His term in the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to conclude on January 27.

