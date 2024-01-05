ED team attacked in West Bengal during raids linked to the ration scam

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked in West Bengal’s Sandeskhkhali on Friday after it had raided certain locations in North 24 Parganas district in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

According to news agency PTI, the attack occurred when the team reached near Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the assault.

As per reports, over 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader’s supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team, when they tried to raid his residence in connection with the ration scam probe. The loyalists gheraoed the officials and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area.

They attacked the officers when they tried to break the lock of the gate, which the TMC leader did not open despite multiple calls made by the ED officials.

One of the officials sustained a head injury and had to be taken to the hospital.

The ED officers conducted raids at 15 places in the state during the day, including Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence. He is believed to be a close aide of Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

An ED officer told new agency PTI that this kind of attack is unprecedented and that they have sent a report on Sheikh Shahjahan to ED’s Delhi office. The official also alleged that senior police officers, including the SP of North 24 Parganas district did not communicate when the ED officers tried to contact them.

