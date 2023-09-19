'Absurd and motivated': Indian govt rejects Trudeau's allegation; says they seek to shift focus away from Khalistanis

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday morning issued a stern rejoinder to Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau’s remarks suggesting Indian government’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF) chief. Calling Trudeau’s comments “absurd and motivated”, the MEA said that the India is a democratic polity with a commitment to the rule of law.

Justin Trudeau had said in a statement that the Indian government is allegedly behind the killing of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In June this year, Nijjar was killed by unidentified assailants outside a gurudwara in a parking lot in Canada’s Surrey.

“Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law,” the MEA said.

The statement further said that such allegations seek to shift the focus away from Khalistani terrorists and extremists in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and integrity. The External Affairs Ministry also said in its statement that Canada’s inaction on the matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern, while adding politicians in the country have openly expressed sympathy for such elements.

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern,” the statement read. It further said that the space given in Canada for a range of illegal activities like murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has conveyed its concerns over Trudeau's accusations linking Indian government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June this year. "We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau earlier today," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The statement further said that the White House will remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners, while adding it is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators should be brought to justice.

