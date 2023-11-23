'It was Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on why India lost the World Cup final

Even as the Cricket World Cup 2023 ended on November 19, the political row over it is gaining momentum with each passing day. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke about India's loss to Australia in the World Cup Final, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also gave a political twist to the match.

While addressing a political rally, Sarma said that the final was played on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary. He said he would like to tell the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it should ensure in future that a final match is not organised on the day which coincides with the birthday of a Gandhi family member.

"That day India vs Australia World Cup match happened. We were winning every game but lost the final. Then I came and saw. What was that day? Why we lost? We are Hindus and I go according to the day, etc. Then I saw the World Cup final was played on such a day which was also Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary," he said.

"The World Cup final was held on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary and the country lost. That's why, I want to tell the BCCI that if you have a World Cup final game, make a calculation. That day should not be linked to the Gandhi family. Otherwise, the country will lose," he said.

Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country, he added.

A political row broke out on Tuesday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's entry at the Stadium during the World Cup Final 2023 match was a ‘Panauti’ (bad omen).

"Ache bhale hamare ladke waha pe World Cup jeet jaate, par panauti ne harwa diya (our boys were almost winning the World Cup, but the 'bad omen' made them lose)," Gandhi said.

BJP MP and former Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks and said the Congress leader's choice of words was completely wrong.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that Team India could have won the final if the match had taken place in Lucknow instead of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The India versus Australia World Cup Final 2023 took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium and was attended by several top names in the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Australia won the match by six wickets.

