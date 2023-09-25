AIADMK cuts ties with BJP-led NDA alliance

The AIADMK broke its alliance with the BJP on Monday and said it will lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. Briefing reporters on the deliberations, former Minister and senior leader K P Munusamy said the party has unanimously resolved to part ways with the NDA and steer a combine of like-minded parties in the next year's polls.

K P Munusamy, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator, said: "AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA from today. The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and our cadres for the past one year."

The resolution, without naming anyone, said the BJP's state leadership has been of late defaming Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, besides criticising its policies.

Annamalai's remarks sparked a controversy after he alleged that Annadurai insulted Hinduism at an event in Madurai in 1956. The BJP leader had also alleged that Annadurai was kept hidden in Madurai and he escaped after he issued an apology.

It was obvious the Dravidian party was miffed with BJP state president K Annamalai, whose comments about Annadurai had created a rift between the two erstwhile allies. Top party office-bearers, district secretaries and MLAs and MPs took part in the AIADMK meet. Amid bursting of crackers at the party headquarters here, Munsamy said the unanimous decision honours the sentiments and aspirations of over two crore party workers.

