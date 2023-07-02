Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM in massive jolt to MVA

In a massive setback to the MVA and Sharad Pawar, NCP's Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined the NDA and became the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. He took oath in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. NCP heavyweight Chhagan Bhujbal also took oath as minister in the Shinde government. NCP's Dilip Walse, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil, Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao, and Dhananjay Munde Patil also took oath as ministers. Dilip Walse was the former home minister of Maharashtra.

BJP sources told India Today that the split in the NCP was not possible without the knowledge of Sharad Pawar. Sources also said that Congress' high-handedness was behind the split. The split in NCP is a big setback for the opposition unity ahead of the next 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, NCP secured nearly 16 per cent vote share and won 4 seats. And in the assembly elections, the party got nearly 17 per cent vote share and bagged 54 seats, just two less than what the combined Shiv Sena had got.

#WATCH | NCP leader Praful Patel leaves from Raj Bhavan after the oath ceremony here.



A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/uykz6spi1q — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

If NCP splits, the divide in its vote share will hurt the alliance of Congress, Uddhav's Sena, and Sharad Pawar's NCP in the assembly polls as well as the Lok Sabha elections. With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second largest state after Uttar Pradesh. Last time, BJP and Sena had won 41 of 48 seats. In the next election, the combined strength of Congress, Sena, and NCP would have made it difficult for the BJP.

Ajit Pawar had been upset with the top leadership of the NCP and there were speculations that may ditch Sharad Pawar. Pawar's move comes nearly a month after Sharad Pawar appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of NCP. Pawar, who was the Leader of the Opposition, was upset with the move and offered to resign as LoP. He was eying the top post in the party but did not get any favourable response from Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said more than 40 MLAs are extending support to the NDA government in the state. "Almost the entire NCP will be joining. Ajit Pawar's post will be decided by CM Eknath Shinde. He will distribute the portfolios."

This is the second time Ajit Pawar has joined hands with the NDA in the current term. He had also taken oath with Fadnavis in 2019 but he failed to garner support from MLAs as Sharad Pawar backed out at the last minute. recently, Pawar admitted to having started the talks with NDA but walked out to what he said: "expose the BJP".

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey attacked the NCP leaders and said the leaders who were in the opposition and used to criticise the government until yesterday, have now joined the same government today". "Today BJP wanted Ajit Pawar, so they took him, but we should not forget that BJP has a history to stab in the back."

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Bharet Tapase said most of the NCP leaders were with Sharad Pawar. "We won't recognise the oath-taking ceremony that took place at Raj Bhavan."

Commenting on the surprising development, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said some people have taken the task of destroying Maharashtra politics. "Let them have their way....the people will not tolerate this game for long."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said now the government has one chief minister and two deputy CMs. "The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra."