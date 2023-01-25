AK Antony's son Anil K Antony quits Congress after slamming BBC docuseries on PM Modi, cites 'intolerant calls'

A day after he made comments opposing the two-part BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anil K Antony, son of former Union minister AK Antony, resigned from all Congress posts.

Antony on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce his decision. "I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below," he said.

As part of the tweet, he also attached the resignation letter.

On Tuesday, the now-resigned Congress leader had supported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" on PM Modi.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a British state-sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

For the uninitiated, UK's public broadcaster BBC has come up with a two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots. PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the communal riots broke out following the burning of a train in Godhra in 2002.

On Monday, Antony while speaking to news agency ANI, said Gujarat riots are one of the darkest chapters that have happened in this country's history. However, he added that political leaders should not let internal differences be exploited by foreign entities and external agencies to create divisions in this country.

In his resignation letter, Antony also thanked veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his support.

"I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don't have much common ground," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called the BBC documentary a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a particular discredited narrative.

