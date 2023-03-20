Amritpal Singh brainwashed youths to become ‘human bombs’, says report

Leader of the separatist pressure group Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh, was using drug de-addiction centres and a gurudwara to stockpile weapons and preparing youths to carry out suicide bombing attacks, according to a dossier made by intelligence agencies. This dossier claimed that Singh was mainly engaged in brainwashing youngsters to become 'khadkoos' (human bombs).

The youth admitted in the de-addiction centres were allegedly indoctrinated and pushed towards “gun culture.” They were being brainwashed to choose the path of terrorist Dilawar Singh. Dilawar Singh acted as a human bomb and killed former Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh, news agency PTI reported. Singh used to attend the 'shaheedi samagam' (memorial events) of killed terrorists and also glorified the use of weapons.

They also claimed that Singh returned from Dubai to India in 2022 at the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Khalistan sympathisers abroad. Security experts are also of the opinion that Pakistan is trying to divert the attention of Pakistani people from an ongoing economic crisis by planting stooges like Amritpal Singh inside India. They also said that Pakistan has lost all wars fought against India.

The separatist has been on a run ever since the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Saturday and arrested 112 members of Waris Punjab De so far. During an ongoing investigation, several arms and ammunition were seized. These arms and ammunition were meant to be utilised by the Anantpur Khalsa Front, another creation of Amritpal Singh. Police have also seized uniforms and jackets apart from arms and ammunition.

Punjab Police officials said weapons were being stockpiled in various de-addiction centres run by Waris Punjab De and a gurudwara in Amritsar. Singh is on the radar of the state police ever since he and his followers stormed inside Ajnala police station in February this year to release one of his aides.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)

