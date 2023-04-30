'Another special message': PM Modi interacts with UNESCO Chief In Mann Ki Baat@100

In his 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with UNESCO Director-General Audrey where the latter asked questions on education and cultural preservation in India.

The Director-General of UNESCO also wished the countrymen for the wonderful journey of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"I have received another special message from Audrey Azoulay, DG, UNESCO regarding 'Mann Ki Baat'. She wished all the countrymen for this wonderful journey of the 100th episode," PM Modi said during his 100th Mann Ki Baat address.

Audrey Azoulay is a French civil servant and politician who has been the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) since 2017, making her the organization's second female leader.

Speaking to PM Modi in his radio broadcast today, the UNESCO Chief said, "Dear Prime Minister, on behalf of UNESCO, I thank you for this opportunity to be part of the hundredth episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. UNESCO and India have a long common history. We have very strong partnerships together in all areas of our mandate education, science, culture and information."

She also questioned PM Modi on education and cultural preservation in the midst of India's G20 presidency.

"UNESCO is working with its member states to ensure that everyone in the world has access to quality education by2030, with the largest population in the world. Could you please explain the Indian way to achieve this objective? UNESCO also works to support culture and protect heritage," she said.

PM Modi thanked the UNESCO Director-General for participating in the 100th episode of the radio programme and expressed satisfaction that she discussed significant concerns.

He went on to say that Mann Ki Baat was a spark for many major movements. "Be it NEP or the option of studying in regional languages, many initiatives such as Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav were highlighted in MannKiBaat," the Prime Minister said.

"Maan Ki Baat is a programme that allows every citizen to inspire others; this positivity will propel our nation in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

"Be it Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, love towards Khadi, nature-related concerns, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or that of Amrit Sarovar, whatever issue Mann Ki Baat got associated with, it has ignited a people's movement," PM Modi added.

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat was not only heard in India but also across the world. For instance, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listened to a live broadcast during an event in the United States.

Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty attended the screening of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a survey by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak revealed that the programme has reached 100 crore people who are aware of and have listened to the programme at least once.

The Mann Ki Baat program was started on 3rd October 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 AM on the entire AIR and DD network. It is translated by AIR into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects and 11 Foreign languages, apart from English.

It includes Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odiya, Konkani, Nepali, Kashmiri, Dogri, Manipuri, Maithili, Bengali, Assamese, Bodo, Santhali, Urdu, Sindhi. The Dialects include Chhattisgarhi, Gondi, Halbi, Sargujia, Pahari, Sheena, Gojri, Balti, Ladakhi, Karbi, Khasi, Jaintia, Garo, Nagamese, Hmar, Paite, Thadou, Kabui, Mao, Tangkhul, Nyishi, Adi, Monpa, Ao, Angami, Kokborok, Mizo, Lepcha, Sikkimese (Bhutia).

