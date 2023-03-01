Arvind Kejriwal sends Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi's names to Delhi-LG to elevate as cabinet ministers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent the names of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to be elevated as cabinet ministers, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent names of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to Delhi LG to be elevated as ministers in the cabinet: Sources pic.twitter.com/IqemD3j19W — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

The development comes nearly a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet Satyendar Jain have tendered their resignations just two days after Sisodia was arrested in the alleged excise policy scam case by the CBI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has been given the additional charge of finance and power portfolios. Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, on the other hand, will handle education and health departments till the appointment of new cabinet ministers.

Sisodia held portfolios including Finance and Excise Department which looks after the liquor policy. The Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia’s bail plea and said it would set a “wrong precedent” and other efficacious alternative remedies are available to him.

Jain is in jail for nearly nine months in a money laundering case. He held departments such as Home, Health, Power, Urban Development, Industries, Irrigation, and Flood Control. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022.

