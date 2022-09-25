Gehlot vs Pilot: 80 plus MLAs resign as fight for CM post intensifies in Rajasthan

Jaipur: About 80 plus MLAs loyal to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot resigned late Sunday. The legislators said they were upset as they were not consulted on the succession plan in the state. As CM Gehlot is set to take the national role, the buzz is that the central leadership of the party may back Sachin Pilot for the top post in the state.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has already made it clear that one person will hold only one post. So, once Gehlot becomes the party chief, he will have to resign as CM. While Gehlot has agreed to this, he and MLAs loyal to him don't want Sachin Pilot to become the chief minister.



In a massive show of strength, about 80 plus MLAs from the Gehlot camp tendered their resignations on Sunday.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who is from the Gehlot camp, today said that all the MLAs were angry and were resigning. "We are going to the party president for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them," he said.

Khachariyawas also said Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. "We have 92 MLAs with us," he said. Earlier in the day, Khachariyawas said that the talks of changing the chief minister will happen after CGehlot becomes party president. "Out of 102 MLAs, anybody can become the CM. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Ashok Gehlot will decide it," he had said.

The MLAs loyal to Gehlot say that they don't want Pilot to become the chief minister of Rajasthan. Gehlot has reportedly suggested two names to the central leadership for the top post.

Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken are currently in Rajasthan.

The Gehlot camp has made it clear that they will accept anyone as the chief minister other than Pilot. The MLAs claim Pilot had tried to topple the government two years ago and that he won't be accepted as the chief minister of the state.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has asked the observers to speak to MLAs one-on-one and find out what they want. The crisis in Rajasthan has broken out amid the party's months-long Bharat Jodo yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.