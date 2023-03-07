Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India: What's on agenda?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be on a three-day state visit to India from March 8 to March 11. Prime Minister Albanese will be accompanied by Australia Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farell and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King and other senior officials and a high-level business delegation during this visit, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This is Anthony Albanese’s first visit to India as the Australian Prime Minister.

Here’s what’s on Albanese’s checklist during his India visit:

1. Albanese will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8, the day of Holi, and will visit Mumbia on March 9 before heading to Delhi.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart will watch the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

3. Australian Ambassador to India Barry O’Farrell said, “Passion for cricket binds our country. Will see both of our leaders at the cricket match (in Ahmedabad).”

4. In Delhi, he will hold official talks with his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10.

5. During these talks, both heads of state will discuss issues such as cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership besides regional and global issues of mutual interest.

6. President Droupadi Murmu will also call on Australian Prime Minister Albanese during this visit.

7. Prime Minister Albanese is the first Prime Minister of Australia to visit New Delhi twice a year since the diplomatic relations between India and Australia began in 1943.

8. The relationship between the two countries went to another level when the Strategic Partnership between them got elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020.

9. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership focuses on frequent high-level exchanges and cooperation across sectors.

Also read: Adani-Hindenburg saga: Fund managers say governance, transparency issues still loom large over Adani

Also read: #HinduPhobicSwiggy takes Twitter by storm ahead of Holi; here’s what happened

Also read: This woman coach in Delhi-NCR is teaching hearing-impaired women to drive