Bar Council to frame rules to punish lawyers who indulge in strikes, protests

The Bar Council of India (BCI), on Friday, informed the Supreme Court (SC) that it will frame rules to punish advocates who take part in strikes, provoke other lawyers through social media to refrain from work and refuse to attend court proceedings.

BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra told the SC bench of Justices MR Shah and DY Chandrachud that it has scheduled a meeting with all State Bar Associations on September 4. The bench recorded Mishra's submission, adding that it appreciates BCI's action. The apex court also posted the matter for further hearing in the third week of September at the request of Mishra.

Also Read: Bombay HC orders interim stay on parts of new IT Rules for digital media

"We will be holding a meeting of all the state Bar Councils and Associations on September 4 and we propose to formulate rules to curtail strikes by lawyers and to initiate action against advocates who instigate strikes on social media," Mishra said.

At the outset, he apologised for not coming up with suggestions earlier in compliance with the court's order last year, due to the onset of the pandemic.

The top court had last year issued notices to the Bar Council of India as well as all State Bar Councils to recommend the further plan of action concerning constant strikes by lawyers. The SC has also asked Bar Council to concrete suggestions to tackle the problem of strikes or abstinence from work by the lawyers.