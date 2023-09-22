scorecardresearch
BJP issues notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri for using 'unparliamentary' words against BSP MP

Earlier on Friday, Opposition leaders came down heavily on the BJP MP's communal remarks against the BSP leader in Lok Sabha on Thursday

BJP has on Friday issued show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of 'unparliamentary' language against BSP MP Danish Ali. Bidhuri represents South Delhi.

Earlier on Friday, Opposition leaders came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party MP's communal remarks against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Lok Sabha on Thursday and sought strict action against him. Bidhuri's remarks, made during the discussion on Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Ali had written to Lok Sabha speaker and demanded matter of Bidhuri's use of abusive language be referred to privileges panel.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took ''serious note'' of certain objectionable comments made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of ''strict action'' if such behaviour is repeated in the future, as the remarks sparked outrage with opposition leaders calling for his suspension.
 

Published on: Sep 22, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
