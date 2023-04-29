BJP-led double-engine govt can make the state No. 1 in India: PM Modi ahead of Karnataka elections

Ahead of the May 10 Assembly Elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that only the BJP-led “double-engine govt can make the state number 1 in the country”. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state, where he is scheduled to address six public meetings and hold two roadshows.

In the wake of PM Modi's Bengaluru visit on Saturday, the traffic movement will be hit between 2 pm and 7.30 pm, stated Bengaluru Traffic Police while issuing an advisory on Friday.

The traffic notification states, "In view of the visit of dignitaries/VVIPs to the city of Bangalore, the following appropriate traffic arrangements have been made for the smooth movement of Traffic. On 29.04.2023 between 02.00 PM to 07.30 PM please avoid the following roads and use alternative roads.”

Traffic will remain affected on Old Airport Road- Cambridge Layout Road-Dickenson Road-Cubbon Road, Ambedkar road-Nrupathunga Road-Krumbigal Road- Devanaga Road- Lalbagh West Gate road-R V College Road-Basavanagudi 50ft Canara Bank Road.

Check the details of areas where traffic will be affected today due to PM Modi's visit.

According to the issued advisory, the movement of all types of vehicles has been restricted, and diversions have been made on the following roads:

Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Bengaluru are diverted at the Thavarekere junction and compulsorily must take the right turn and move towards Hemmigepura- Kommagatta via Kengeri can move towards Mysuru road.

Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Tumkur Road are diverted at Thavarekere junction by giving a left turn and proceed towards Sondekoppa and Nelamangala.

Vehicles coming from Tumkur and joining Nice road (Goods vehicles must take a right turn at Nelamangala Sondekoppa bypass further proceed towards Thavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommagatta and via Kengeri can move towards Mysuru Road).

Vehicles coming from the city towards Magadi road should take a left turn at MC circle and join Mysuru road, further can move towards Kommagatt- Hemmigepura and Thavarekere.

Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli towards Tumkur road should move towards Mysore road at Nayandahalli junction reach Kengeri- RR College- Ramohalli- Chandrappa circle-Thavarekere can either move towards Magadi or Tumkur road.

Vehicles moving from the CMTI junction towards Nayandahalli and Mysuru road should take Goragunte playa - West of Chord road- MC circle and via Vijayanagara can join Mysuru road.

Vehicles coming from Old Ring road and Kengeri towards Tumkur Road must take left turn at Ullala junction and via Ullala village- Ramasandra Bridge- Hemmigepura and via Thavarekere move towards Tumkur road.