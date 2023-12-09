BJP likely to unveil Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister soon amidst high anticipation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to reveal its chief ministerial nominee for Madhya Pradesh, heightening the suspense surrounding the political landscape in the state. The party has scheduled a crucial legislature meeting in the state capital of Bhopal on Monday, where the long-awaited announcement is expected to be made, as per ANI report.

Set to convene at approximately 4 pm, the meeting will be held at the state BJP office under the vigilant oversight of three central observers designated by the party. Among these observers are Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman - the National President of OBC Morcha, and Aasha Lakda, the National Secretary for the state.

This move marks a significant recurrence of the appointment of central observers, last witnessed in 2005 when former Chief Minister Babu Lal Gaur relinquished the CM post. Shivraj Singh Chouhan subsequently assumed the role of Chief Minister for the first time in November 2005.

Historically, the deployment of central observers was noted in 2004 following the departure of former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, leading to Babu Lal Gaur's appointment as the state's chief minister.

Remarkably, since then, the state has not witnessed the appointment of central observers. Throughout the state assembly elections in 2008 and 2013, the BJP sustained its authority, with Chouhan retaining his position as the chief minister.

The political scenario took a turn in the 2018 assembly polls when the Congress regained power, with Kamal Nath assuming office as the chief minister. However, a dramatic turn of events unfolded in 2020 when then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by 22 loyalist MLAs, shifted allegiance to the saffron camp.

Consequently, the Congress government faltered, losing majority support, paving the way for the BJP to form the government once more, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan reinstated as the chief minister.

In the wake of the BJP's recent decisive victory in the polls, securing 163 seats out of the 230 assembly seats, speculation looms large regarding the potential emergence of a new chief ministerial face within the party. Madhya Pradesh witnessed its assembly polls on November 17, with the vote count concluding on December 3.

The BJP's triumph after nearly two decades of incumbent challenges in the state signifies a seismic shift in its political landscape, intensifying anticipation and intrigue around the impending announcement of the chief ministerial candidate.

(With Agency inputs)