Budget Session: PM Modi to address Rajya Sabha shortly amid Adani ruckus

Budget Session in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Thursday a day after he countered the Opposition’s continuous attack on the Central government over the Adani issue in the lower house. In the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, in his 87-minute speech, PM Modi made no direct reference to Congress’s allegations of supporting billionaire Gautam Adani. But he pointed out the Opposition's corruption by listing out UPA-era scams. In a veiled attack, PM Modi said the UPA rule before 2014 will be known as a “lost decade”.

He added that the "blessings of 140 crore Indians" is his 'Suraksha Kavach' that neither “abuse” nor “false allegations” can pierce. "The protective shield of the trust reposed by 140 crore Indians cannot be breached by the weapons of lies," PM Modi said in his nearly 85-minute speech.

On Thursday, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised objection after a few words in his Wednesday statement were expunged. “Former Prime Ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, have used the word that was expunged from my statement. I have not said anything unparliamentary,” the Congress MP said.

The Opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena and the Communist Party of India, have asked for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee or via a Supreme Court-monitored team. The opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a 'mega scam' that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that "rules were changed" in some sectors to benefit Gautam Adani and his business. He connected the rise of the Adani group to that of PM Modi.

He added Modi’s relationship with Adani began many years ago during the time the former was a Gujarat chief minister. According to the Congress MP, after 2014, Gautam Adani's ascent from 609th place to second place globally on the richest was “real magic".

While speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address on Wednesday, Kharge asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the Adani issue and said he should spend more time in the house.

