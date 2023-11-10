BY Vijayendra, BS Yediyurappa's son and BJP MLA, appointed as Karnataka BJP president

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son and party MLA BY Vijayendra has been appointed as Karnataka BJP president on Friday.

BJP National President JP Nadda appointed Vijayendra as Karnataka BJP president with immediate effect.

Vijayendra replaced Nalin Kateel. Vijayendra represents Shivamogga's Shikaripura constituency in the state assembly.

The BJP also recently declared its alliance with the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.