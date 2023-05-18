'Can't disclose': DK Shivakumar on Karnataka power-sharing formula; Stalin invited to oath-taking ceremony

Karnataka deputy chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Thursday said he can't disclose the power-sharing formula that has been worked out by the high command and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the southern state. "I don't want to disclose the confidential discussion we all had. At some point in time the Congress president will reply to it," DK Shivakumar told India Today on the party's power-sharing formula in Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar has been appointed as deputy chief minister while Siddaramaiah will take over as chief minister on May 20. Both leaders were involved in very tough negotiations to get the top job but Shivakumar relented after the party reportedly came up with power-sharing formula under which he would get the chief ministership for three years.

As per the formula, Siddaramaiah will serve as chief minister for two years and then Shivakumar will take over. However, no official announcement has been made on this arrangement. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have left for Bengaluru. Both leaders were in Delhi for the last few days as discussions were being held with Millakrun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to pick the next chief minister.

Siddaramaiah, who served as chief minister from 2013 to 2018, was competing with his party colleague DK Shivakumar. This morning, Congress announced that Siddaramaiah will take over as chief minister while Shivakumar will be his deputy and also keep the party presidency till the next general election.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has been called in Bengaluru today at 7 pm.

After the announcement, AICC in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said that all the allies of Congress will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony. "This is not a celebration but Congress's dedication to democracy...those who want to fight for democracy and save the Constitution, can attend the event...," he said.

Kharge and Siddaramaiah have dialed Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled on May 20.

Preparations are currently underway at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government will be held on Saturday.

Congress MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, said that he was not fully happy with Shivakumar accepting the deputy CM post. "I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka, we wanted to fulfill our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In the future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see," DK Suresh said.