CBI arrests Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

YS Bhaskar Reddy, who is uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been arrested in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy.

(Image: Representational) (Image: Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy, who is uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of the late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections.

The constituency is now represented by his nephew. 

Initially, the case was probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.
 

Published on: Apr 16, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
