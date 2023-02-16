Class 2 student writes condolence letter to PM Modi on mother's death; his response goes viral  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to a condolence letter on his mother Hiraba is going viral on social media. The letter, written by a class 2 student from Bangalore, was shared by BJP's Khushbu Sundar. "This is the quality of a true Statesman," Sundar wrote sharing the response by Prime Minister Modi.

"Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life-changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction," the BJP leader said.

Prime Minister Modi's mother Heeraba passed away at the age of 99 on December 30, 2022.

Aarush Srivastava, a class 2 student, wrote to Prime Minister Modi on the same day, requesting him to accept his heartfelt condolences. "I felt very sad to see on TV that your beloved mother Smt Heera Ben aged 100 years passed away today. Please accept my heartfelt condolences," he wrote. "I pray for her soul to rest at the noble feet of almighty God."

The Prime Minister responded to Aarush's letter on January 25, 2023. "My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing away of my mother," he wrote. "Mother's demise is an irreparable loss and its pain is beyond words. I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers."

PM Modi said such gestures provided him the strength and courage to bear the loss. "I once again thank you for the heartfelt condolences," he said.

Many people hailed the Prime Minister's response to the student.

One Siddharth Bakaria, a Twitter user, said it was truly inspiring to see leaders take the time to connect with young minds and make a positive impact on their lives.

Jayapriya, another user, praised the prime minister for the act. "Beyond roles, responsibilities, power structure, positions, age, and stage is simple pure human connect, that goes from one heart to another. The realness in the letter and the reply is stark and unmissable."

