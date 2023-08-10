Congress' Adhir Chowdhury compares PM Modi to Nirav Modi, Dhritrashtra; Speaker expunges remarks

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing discussion over no-confidence motion moved against the Modi government. In his speech at the Lok Sabha today, Chowdhury likened PM Modi to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Dhritarashtra, following which the Speaker expunged his remarks after massive outrage.

Chowdhury, during his address, said, "Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi raja andhe baithe hai... Manipur aur Hastinapur mein koi farq nahi hai." Following his remarks, several BJP MPs protested in the Lok Sabha and demanded an apology from him over his remarks.

His remarks came right before Prime Minister's reply to the no-confidence motion. PM Modi is expected to give a reply at around 4 pm today.

The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister in the Parliament today, said Chowdhury. "None of us were thinking about this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. We were not demanding any BJP member to come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our PM to come," he added.

It may be noted that the Lower House has been engaged in deliberations on the Manipur issue since August and today is the third day of the discussions.

More than 150 people have been killed, and thousands have been rendered homeless in the ethnic riots in the northeastern state. The no-confidence motion was moved by Opposition as they thought that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Taking on the BJP government over the Manipur violence, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said such a type of ethnic violence was not witnessed in any state for the last many decades.

"Six thousand five hundred FIRs in three months, which state has seen this? Four thousand houses destroyed, sixty thousand people displaced, which state has seen this?," she said in Lok Sabha.

She said the no-confidence motion was brought not to defeat the government in terms of numbers, but to break the "silence" of the Prime Minister on the matter.