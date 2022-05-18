‘Congress focused on chicken sandwich for leaders from Delhi’: Hardik Patel in resignation letter 

Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel has left the Gujarat Congress unit and announced his decision in on Twitter. Patel shared his resignation letter and tweeted in Hindi, “Today, I courageously resign from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future.”

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

Patel wrote in his resignation letter, “It is unfortunate that workers like us, who travel 500-600 kms in our cars in a single day to meet people, get to see that big leaders of Congress in Gujarat are far away from issues of Gujarat but are more focused on ensuring that chicken sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time!”

He further wrote that Gujaratis can never forget how the Congress party insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India. Patel also said that since the grand old party has broken the faith of the youth, youngsters don’t want to be associated with it either as workers or as voters.

The Patidar leader also backed policies of the incumbent central government such as abrogation of Article 370, building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and implementation of goods and services tax in his resignation letter. He noted, “Be it Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST—India wanted solutions for these subjects for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive.”