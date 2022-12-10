Congress impasse: Will it be Kharge or Priyanka who will pick the new Himachal CM?

Himachal election results: Despite winning by a majority in the recently concluded Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections, the Congress party seems to be in a new dilemma as senior leaders who reached Shimla are yet to take a call on the next chief minister in the state. Now, state MLAs have said that party president Malikarjun Kharge will pick the legislature party leader as the next CM of the state.

AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla, who was there in the meeting, said the one-line resolution was passed unanimously and the party’s observers would submit their report to its high command on Saturday, who will further take a call on the next CM.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh | I am not a CM candidate. I am a disciplined soldier & worker of the Congress party and an MLA. Party high command's decision will be final: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pic.twitter.com/cy6SbBZFFP — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

On Friday, December 9, Congress observers met Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and shared a list of the party’s winning MLAs, and sought time to formally stake claim to form the government.

The Congress observers — Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda — and AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla met the governor and submitted a list of the party’s winning candidates.

#WATCH | Congress Legislature Party meeting underway at party office in Shimla.



Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and others present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/puvoD5n78B — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

As per news reports, Congress’ central observers are holding a fresh meeting at the Oberoi Hotel in Shimla to decide on Himachal Pradesh’s next chief minister. Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya, Mukesh Agnihotri, and others are present.

Priyanka Gandhi to take final call

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was credited for the major victory in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, will take the final call on who will lead the hill state, NDTV reported on Saturday.

This is Priyanka Gandhi's first electoral success after a debacle in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. During her rallies in Sirmour, Kangra, Solan, and Una, Priyanka Gandhi raised the issues of Agnipath, inflation, unemployment, and the old pension scheme, which is touted to be the game-changer this election.

Race for CM post

Of all, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh is at the strongest position. On Friday, she reportedly said she can lead the state as the Chief Minister. “I can lead the state since Sonia ji and the High Command gave me the responsibility to lead the party ahead of the elections. It won't be right to sideline Virbhadra Singh's family when the election was fought and won in the name of Virbhadra Singh. We won 40 seats only because people have a strong emotional connect with Virbhadra Singh."

Others in the race are former state unit president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri. Besides two more names are doing rounds. They are six-time MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan and four-time MLA Sudhir Sharma.

Chauhan, whose father Guman Singh Chauhan was from the Shillai constituency in Sirmaur district, win the same seat in 1998, 2003 and 2007, 2017, and 2022. The only time he lost was in 2012 when BJP’s Baldev Tomar wrested the seat from him.

Sudhir Sharma is the son of former cabinet minister Pundit Sant Ram, and was very close to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Sharma was the Urban Development and Housing Minister in the Virbhadhra Singh-led government in 2012.

