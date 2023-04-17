Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi; demands caste-based census be carried out at the earliest

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a comprehensive up-to-date caste census. He also said that the regular decennial census, which was to be carried out in 2021, should also be conducted.

In the letter, Kharge said for the first time, the UPA government conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12 covering some 25 crore households but the caste data could not be published “even though Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014.”

“In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable data base so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government,” the veteran Congress leader said.

“I would also like to point out that the regular decennial Census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not yet been conducted. We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part,” he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding that the decennial Census that should have been conducted in 2021 be done right away, and a Caste Census be made its integral part. pic.twitter.com/yAXr8rlum7 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed.

At the Congress' 'Jai Bharat' election rally in Kolar in the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka polls, the Congress leader claimed there are only 7 per cent other backward castes, Dalits and tribals as secretaries in the central government.

The Congress-led UPA regime had compiled the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011. The reports from the census have been published except that of the caste data. The 50 per cent ceiling refers to Supreme Court judgments pointing out that the overall reservation in government jobs and education for various communities should not breach the mark although there are exceptions with some states crossing the figure.

"UPA in 2011 did the caste-based census. It has the data of all the castes. Mr Prime Minister, you talk of OBCs. Make that data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits and tribals are there in the country," Gandhi said.

"Please release the caste census data so that the nation knows how much is the population of OBCs, Dalits and tribals. If you don't do this, then it is an insult to the OBCs. Also, remove the cap of 50 per cent on reservations," he stated.

Gandhi also pointed out that only 7 per cent of secretaries in the central government are from Dalit, tribal and OBC communities. He highlighted the need for representation from all communities in government positions, stating that secretaries are the "backbones" of the Government of India.

(With PTI inputs)

