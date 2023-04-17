CBI grills Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for 9 hrs in excise policy case; top developments so far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) grilled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday for nearly nine hours as a witness in the excise policy case. The central agency summoned Kejriwal under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to appear as a witness on Friday. The statement was recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC, pertaining to recording the statement of a witness by a police officer.

After the questioning got over, the Delhi Chief Minister said that he was asked around 56 questions in the case, all of which were answered since they have nothing to hide. Kejriwal also said the alleged liquor policy scam is “false, fabricated and motivated by dirty politics” while adding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not give up honesty.

CBI questions Arvind Kejriwal: Top 10 points to know

1. The CBI questioned Kejriwal on whether he was involved in the formulation of the excise policy before approval.

2. The agency also sought to ask him whether he had any knowledge about the alleged influence of traders and the South liquor lobby members.

3. Officials also questioned the Delhi CM about the “untraceable file” pertaining to the excise policy formulation, which was slated to be put before the Council of Ministers.

4. The file having opinions of the expert committee as well as public and legal opinion was not kept before the Council and remains untraceable.

5. The central agency also quizzed the Delhi CM on the statements of other accused.

6. These statements suggest they have indicated the manner in which policy was allegedly influenced to favour some liquor businessmen.

7. After the questioning was over, Kejriwal said the AAP is spreading across the country and it became a national party recently.

8. Arvind Kejriwal said in a video message this morning that the BJP might have ordered the CBI to arrest him.

9. The Delhi CM’s statement will be verified and collated with the available evidence in the case.

10. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is already in jail over alleged irregularities in the case. He was arrested on February 26 after nearly 8 hours of questioning and quit as deputy CM on February 28.

