Congress to create ‘Vision Document 2024’ eying next Lok Sabha elections

Congress is considering creating a "Vision Document 2024" to help the party win the next Lok Sabha elections as the party is holding its 85th plenary session in Raipur.

According to the news agency ANI sources, following the "largest-ever" mass engagement programme Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress will create Vision Document 2024, which will address issues of unemployment, poverty eradication, inflation, women's empowerment, job development, and national security.

"Congress must reverse the current regressive path of growth. Our growth mantra must have a human touch, creating livelihoods and employment opportunities," a Congress source told ANI.

Adding further, the source said, "The judiciary is constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures which create apprehensions in their mind. Unfortunately, the Law Minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary. Congress promises that the independence and integrity of the judiciary will be maintained and protected at all costs.”

Congress party’s 85th plenary session began on Friday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, “Our victories in 2004 and 2009, along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh, gave me personal satisfaction, but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress.”

"This is a challenging time for Congress & the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen," she added while speaking in Raipur.

Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the session on Saturday and said, “We will face all challenges in the country. Bharat Jodo yatra was like sunshine for the nation. Thousands joined hands with Rahul Gandhi and proved that Congress is still in their hearts. Rahul inspired youth."

"To stop this Plenary Session, BJP conducted a raid on party workers' residents. They arrested our workers. But we faced them and held this session," added Kharge.

Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the Congress party, arrived in Raipur earlier on Saturday to participate in the 85th party plenary session. Priyanka Gandhi was welcomed by Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, at the airport.

(With Agency Inputs)

