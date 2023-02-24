‘No time to lose’: Former top cop urges centre to declare President's Rule in Punjab

HIGHLIGHTS

Prakash Singh asks centre to implement President’s Rule in Punjab

He urges to send Governors and Advisors with security background

Singh’s close aide Toofan was released on Friday

Amid violent protests in Punjab over the arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan, Prakash Singh, the former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) has asked the central government to implement President’s Rule in the state. Tagging the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Twitter, he also urged the centre to send in strong Governors and Advisors who come with a security background to tackle the situation in Punjab.

In a tweet, Singh wrote, “There is no time to lose. G0I should declare President's Rule in Punjab, send a strong Governor and Advisors who have security background. @PMO_ NaMo#@HMOIndia”

Singh’s close aide Toofan, who is said to be a Khalistani sympathiser was released from Amritsar jail on Friday after the orders of Ajnala court, reported India Today. The ruling came a day after Singh’s supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, demanding Toofan's immediate release.

Toofan told India Today TV that he is thankful to "all and that the Sikh community should unite". He further expressed gratitude towards the authorities for treating him in a good manner inside the jail.

"I thank all the officers who treated me well inside," Toofan said. Punjab Police had arrested Toofan on charges of abduction.

"Lovepreet Toofan is being released as the evidence they produced established that he was not present on the spot. We are submitting that to the court. A police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure and the situation is under control," Amritsar SSP was quoted by ANI as saying.

Singh who is the head of ‘Waris De Punjab’ had earlier said Toofan was arrested in a fake case and false charges were levelled against him.

On March 23, the supporters of Amritpal Singh stormed the Ajnala police station, carrying swords, knives and guns, further leading to a clash between the supporters of Amritpal and the police over Toofan's arrest.

Toofan, who is a close aide of Singh, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib. Amritpal Singh was also named in the case. In his complaint, Barinder Singh, had told police that Amritpal Singh's associates had allegedly abducted him from Ajnala and then thrashed him by taking to an unknown place.

Also Read: Gujarat budget highlights: Outlay of Rs 3.01 lakh cr, insurance limit under PMJA-MA doubled to Rs 10 lakh