'Cooperative federalism is a joke,' says Arvind Kejriwal, to boycott Niti Aayog meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will boycott the Niti Aayog scheduled for May 27. The Delhi CM wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, stating that “cooperative federalism is a joke”.

In his letter, Kejriwal voiced his displeasure at the Centre’s treatment of non-BJP states. He said that non-BJP states are dismantled by buying out members, threatening with EDs, or, most recently, by disrupting their work with appointed governors and unfavourable ordinances.

The CM pointed towards the 8-year fight that his government had fought and the victory he had earned courtesy of the Supreme Court. He then expressed displeasure at how his state’s 8-year battle was nullified in 8 days by the Prime Minister.

"People are asking, if the PM doesn't abide by the Supreme Court, then where will people go for justice? What's the point of attending Nit Aayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief wrote.

The AAP leader also expressed his government’s helplessness to investigate officers due to the ordinance that now gives considerable power to the Lt Governor.

Emphasizing the Prime Minister’s role as the “father and elder brother of the nation”, Kejriwal appealed to the PM to work in unity with all parties in the country to help the nation progress forward. He stated that favouring one party would hinder the country’s progress.

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party member Bhagwant Mann has also announced that he will not be attending the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced the same.

The Niti Aayog meeting is scheduled to be held on May 27 and host a discussion on issues like health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development. With the Niti Aayog, the government aims to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Watch: Powassan Virus: What is this rare disease? Symptoms, Treatment as US reported one death in Maine