Cyclone Michaung latest: Several districts in Andhra Pradesh on high alert ahead of landfall today

Cyclone Michaung updates: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an alert for eight districts in the state ahead of the severe cyclone Michaung 's landfall by the Bapatla coast on Tuesday.

The districts for which the alert has been issued are Bapatla, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada. Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall near Bapatla around noon on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a severe cyclonic storm," the Met Department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

At the time of the landfall, the severe cyclonic storm will likely be accompanied by winds gusting upto 100 kmph. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to be on high alert.

In a review meeting at his office, the Chief Minister directed officials to treat the storm as a major challenge to avoid loss of life and property. He also instructed officials to prioritise the safe transportation of pregnant women, lactating mothers and the elderly besides monitoring the spread of communicable diseases.

He also said in a release accessed by news agency PTI that special officers have been appointed for all districts affected by Cyclone Michaung apart from releasing Rs 2 crore each for rescue and relief workers.

Reddy further said that special officers will work in tandem with the collectors and the government will comply with any requests for more funds, if needed. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to handover financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per family and Rs 1,000 in case of individual evacuees.

For affected thatched houses, Reddy instructed officials to handover an aid of Rs 10,000. Besides this, food rations of 25 kg rice with pulses, edible oil, onions and potatoes will be distributed to the evacuees.

Cyclone Michaung impact: Flights cancelled to and from Tirupati Airport

Around 15 flights-- 14 scheduled and one unscheduled-- were cancelled on Monday due to heavy rains and winds caused by the severe cyclonic storm, said Tirupati Airport director KM Basavaraju. Airlines have also advised passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

Cyclone Michaung location

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung is laying over westcentral Bay of Bengal and centered off about 20 km of north-northeast Nellore, 170 km of Chennai, 150 km of south of Bapatla and 210 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam as of 02:30 am, as per the IMD. The weather system moved north-northwestwards with a wind speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours.

