Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing moved to April 1

The hearing of a defamation lawsuit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his request for a permanent exemption from appearing in the court has been postponed by a court in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town until April 1.

As per the news agency PTI, Gandhi's legal representative, Advocate Narayan Iyer, said that the First Class Judicial Magistrate L C Wadikar has been presented with the application for a permanent exemption.

A local functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) official named Rajesh Kunte brought the lawsuit against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 after hearing the Congressman's speech in Thane's Bhiwandi neighbourhood, in which he claimed that the RSS was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has asked to be exempted from appearing in the court for hearings on the grounds that he is a Lok Sabha member and a resident of Delhi. He has also asked to be permitted to be represented by a lawyer whenever necessary.

The complainant's advocate, Nandu Phadke, informed the court on Saturday that they were prepared for the case's hearing, which will take place next on April 1.

(With agency inputs)