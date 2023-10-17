Delhi HC allows AAP MP Raghav Chadha to stay in his bungalow after eviction order by city court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside Patiala House court order and has allowed Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha to stay in his government bungalow. The trial court's decision had earlier cleared the decks for Chadha's eviction. Chadha had challenged the trial court’s October 5 order which vacated the April order.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the April 18 order of the trial court, which had directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict Chadha, stands revived.

Chadha's allotment to a Type-VII bungalow in Delhi's Pandara Road was cancelled by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in March.

The court had said in its latest order that Chadha cannot claim an absolute right to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP even after cancellation of allotment.

Reacting afterward, Chadha welcomed the Delhi HC decision and claimed that the cancellation of allotment was a case of political vendetta.

In his statement on ‘X’, Chadha said, “I welcome the decision of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court to set aside the order of the trial court, which was against me. The cancellation of this allotment was a clear case of political vendetta, aimed at silencing a young, vocal parliamentarian.” The MP also said that opposition voices were being “deliberately targeted”.

“This is not a fight for home or shop but to save the Constitution. In the end, truth and justice have prevailed,” he said in the post.

My statement on the Hon'ble Delhi High Court's ruling to set aside the unjust order to evict me from my official residence. pic.twitter.com/fA7BJ2zLYm — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 17, 2023

Chadha was on July 6 last year allotted a ‘Type 6’ bungalow at Pandara Park but he made a representation to the Rajya Sabha chairman on August 29, requesting for a ‘Type 7’ accommodation. He was then allotted another bungalow on Pandara Road from the Rajya Sabha pool. However, in March this year, the allotment was cancelled.

As Chadha is a first-time MP, Chadha is entitled to a Type-5 accommodation in the normal course, according to the Rajya Sabha Members Handbook released in April 2022.

As per the RS handbook, MPs who are former Union cabinet ministers, former governors or former chief ministers, and former Lok Sabha Speakers, are entitled to Type-7 bungalows.