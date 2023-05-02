Delhi liquor policy case update: ED names AAP MP Raghav Chadha in supplementary chargesheet

In another blow to Aam Aadmi Party, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday named AAP MP Raghav Chadha in its second supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case. C Arvind, Manish Sisodia's former secretary, told the ED that a meeting was held at the former deputy Chief Minister's residence, which was also attended by Chadha.

As per C Arvind's statement, the said meeting was attended by Varun Roojam, Punjab Excise Commissioner, an accused in the case, Vijay Nair and several other officers from the Punjab Excise Directorate.

On April 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for the very first time, named Manish Sisodia as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed before a CBI court in Delhi in the case.

The CBI has also named Hyderabad-based CA Buchi Babu Gorantla, liquor trader Amandeep Singh Dhall and Arjun Pandey in the supplementary chargesheet under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 and 420 besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the chargesheet filed by CBI in front of a special CBI court in New Delhi, the agency said the probe is kept open to look into larger conspiracy and the role of other accused in the case.

In February, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia was arrested under Section 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Saturday, a Delhi court extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8 in the same case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chadha later on released a statement and said that the reports that stated he was named by the ED are false.

News reports stating that I have been named as an accused by ED are false and malicious. I request the media to refrain from malicious reportage and issue a clarification failing which I’ll be forced to take legal action.



My statement. pic.twitter.com/CA4UYRrclp — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 2, 2023

(DISCLAIMER: This copy has been updated to include Raghav Chadha's statement denying the reports)