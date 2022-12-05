Delhi MCD election exit poll 2022: When and where to watch the live streaming

All eyes are set on the results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections which took place on Sunday and recorded over 50 per cent voting to the 250 municipal wards.

With 1,349 candidates in the fray and over 1.45 crore electors, it's a three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

It must be noted that in the 2017 civic election, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. At that time, the voting percentage stood at about 53. This time, however, it appears as a close contest between AAP and BJP. Moreover, the exit poll is particularly crucial for AAP as they look to strengthen their foothold ahead of the general elections in 2024.

With exit polls likely to come out soon, here's how viewers can remain up to date on all the developments -

Delhi MCD election results announcement:

The results of the Delhi MCD elections held will be announced on December 7, Wednesday.

Delhi MCD exit poll results timing:

The State Election Commission in Delhi has prohibited publishing of exit poll projections in both print and broadcast media after polling. It is also because of the assembly elections underway in Gujarat today. The exit polls results will be declared post 5:30 pm onwards on December 5.

Delhi MCD exit poll live streaming can be watched here:

Post 5:30 pm today, news publications will broadcast the exit polls. Viewers will be able to watch the live streaming of the exit polls on Aaj Tak and India Today to get the latest information on the MCD election polls.

