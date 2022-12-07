Delhi MCD Election Result Live News: AAP races ahead of BJP, now leading on 129 seats

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The BJP is giving a tough fight to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but has fallen behind with the lead now coming down to 104 seats. The counting for 250 wards is underway at 42 counting centers across Delhi. The BJP has ruled the city civic body for the last 15 years. But this time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a serious challenger and may even win the MCD, according to exit polls. Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for AAP in MCD. India Today-Axis My India has predicted 149-171 seats for AAP, 69-91 for the BJP, and 3-7 for Congress. As per Times Now-Navbharat, the AAP is likely to win 146-156 of 250 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14. Congress appears to be the biggest loser whose graph has been declining since 2012. While the BJP has held the parliamentary seats, it has lost further space to the AAP. In the assembly election held in 2020, the saffron party won 8 seats with 38.51 per cent vote share while the AAP got 62 seats with 53.57 per cent votes.

