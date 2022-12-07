Delhi MCD Election Result Live News: AAP races ahead of BJP, now leading on 129 seats

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The BJP is giving a tough fight to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but has fallen behind with the lead now coming down to 104 seats. The counting for 250 wards is underway at 42 counting centers across Delhi. The BJP has ruled the city civic body for the last 15 years. But this time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a serious challenger and may even win the MCD, according to exit polls. Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for AAP in MCD. India Today-Axis My India has predicted 149-171 seats for AAP, 69-91 for the BJP, and 3-7 for Congress. As per Times Now-Navbharat, the AAP is likely to win 146-156 of 250 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14. Congress appears to be the biggest loser whose graph has been declining since 2012. While the BJP has held the parliamentary seats, it has lost further space to the AAP. In the assembly election held in 2020, the saffron party won 8 seats with 38.51 per cent vote share while the AAP got 62 seats with 53.57 per cent votes.
Also Read | Delhi MCD elections: AAP set to sweep civic polls, predicts Axis My India
Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022: Axis My India predicts landslide win for BJP in Gujarat, close fight in Himachal
Delhi MCD results 2022: The BJP is leading in Chirag Delhi. The party's lead is now down to 103 wards, while AAP has solidified its lead to 131 seats - well above the majority mark required to bag MCD.
MCD Election Results 2022: The BJP has won Rohini and Laxmi Nagar. BJP's Alka Raghav has won from Laxmi Nagar and Ritu Goyal has won from Rohini.
MCD Results 2022: The AAP has won Kadipur, Santnagar, Jharoda wards. It has also won Daryaganj. The AAP is heading for majority in the MCD, which is being ruled by the BJP for the last 15 years.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The ruling BJP and AAP have won 14 seats each, while the Congress has bagged 2 wards. Currently, the AAP is leading on 127 seats while the ruling saffron party is ahead on 107. The grand old party is ahead on 11 seats.
Delhi MCD Live Result: AAP has won the Civil Lines and Chandni Chowk. In Civil Lines, AAP's Vikas has won while the BJP candidate has come in the third position. The AAP has also won Daryaganj.
Delhi MCD Result 2022: The AAP has secured over 42 per cent of votes while the ruling BJP has got 36 per cent of votes. The saffron party, which has been ruling the civic body for the last 15 years, doing better than
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP has bagged 7 wards and is ahead in 99. The AAP has crossed halfway mark and leading in 125 wards. It has won 4 seats. So, its total seat as per the current trend goes to 129.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP and AAP have won two seats each. The ruling saffron party is leading on 108 seats while AAP is ahead in 127 wards. Congress is now ahead in 10 wards.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The AAP has extended its lead to 125-plus seats. The ruling BJP is ahead in 107 wards, 58 down from its last recorded number. The Congress is ahead on 9 seats.
MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The AAP has extended its lead to 129, while the BJP is ahead in 108 wards. The BJP has so far won two seats - Mohan Garden and Laxmi Nagar - while the AAP has bagged Daryaganj.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP has won the first seat, Mohan Garden. This is the first win so far. Overall, the AAP is leading in 120-plus seats while BJP is ahead in 115-plus wards.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: The BJP is ahead in North West Delhi with a lead on 27 of 51 seats while the AAP is ahead in 21 wards.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The AAP has taken lead in North East Delhi. It is leading on 22 seats while the BJP is ahead on 15. The AAP and BJP are in a neck-and-neck fight in MCD, for which counting is currently underway.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Latest official trends are now showing AAP's lead on 109 seats and BJP on 105. The Congress is ahead on 9 seats. The ruling saffron party, which was predicted to lose the election by a huge margin, is doing better than expected.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The AAP is currently leading in Azadpur and Burari. The BJP is ahead in Samaypur Badli. AAP is currently leading in 127 wards, more than the required number of 126 to take control of the civic body.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The latest official trends show BJP leading on 107 seats and AAP on 95. Congress is ahead in 9 wards while independents are leading on 3 seats.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: For the first time, the BJP is now ahead of the AAP in early trends. While there are early trends, the results show the saffron party giving a tough fight to the AAP. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was expecting to sweep Delhi. But the trends show BJP is very much in the fight. The Congress is leading in 7 wards.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The BJP has taken lead in East Delhi. Here, the saffron party is leading in 20 wards while AAP is ahead in 12. Overall, the BJP is ahead in 122 seats while AAP is ahead in 121. It's a close fight between the AAP and BJP.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The BJP is currently leading in Laxmi Nagar and Anand Vihar. It is also leading in Gokulpuri, which falls in North East Delhi.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The AAP has maintained its lead over the BJP, which is currently leading in 117 wards. The AAP has crossed the halfway mark and is currently ahead in 126 wards. Congress is a distant third.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today